Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading 21.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 868 ($11.72) and last traded at GBX 860.50 ($11.62). Approximately 3,206,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 744% from the average daily volume of 379,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).

KNOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 719.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,051.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

