Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Up 21.7% – Here’s Why

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) rose 21.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 868 ($11.72) and last traded at GBX 860.50 ($11.62). Approximately 3,206,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 744% from the average daily volume of 379,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).

KNOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,070.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 719.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 719.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,051.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

