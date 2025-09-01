Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Up 21.7% – Here’s Why

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) rose 21.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 868 ($11.72) and last traded at GBX 860.50 ($11.62). Approximately 3,206,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 744% from the average daily volume of 379,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).
KNOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,070.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
