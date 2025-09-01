1248 Management LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

1248 Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,839,000. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,726,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $349.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

