Capital Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,749,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $738.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,286 shares of company stock valued at $235,064,596. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

