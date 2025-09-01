PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,174,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after buying an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $200,766,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after buying an additional 999,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $214.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.46 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.56. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $250.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

