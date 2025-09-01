Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 628,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $275.11 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.56 and its 200-day moving average is $228.98. The company has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

