Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BSX opened at $105.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.53 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,586 shares of company stock worth $18,925,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

