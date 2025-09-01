Ameriflex Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $593.08 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $597.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

