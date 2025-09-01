Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.42.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $356.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

