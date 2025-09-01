Promising Travel Stocks To Watch Now – August 31st

Alibaba Group, Affirm, and Costco Wholesale are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car-rental firms and online booking platforms. Because consumer demand for travel fluctuates with economic conditions, seasonality, fuel prices and geopolitical events, these stocks can be more volatile than the broader market but may offer strong upside when tourism and business travel rebound. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

See Also