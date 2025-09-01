Penny Stocks To Watch Now – August 31st

Nukkleus, Gamehaus, and Richtech Robotics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices per share—typically under $5 in the U.S.—and often on over-the-counter (OTC) markets or “pink sheets” rather than major exchanges. Because they involve low market capitalization and trading volume, penny stocks exhibit high volatility and wide bid-ask spreads. While they can offer outsized gains to speculators, they also carry elevated risks of large losses, price manipulation, and fraud. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Nukkleus (NUKK)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Gamehaus (GMHS)

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

