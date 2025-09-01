Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Main Street Capital (MAIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN):

8/28/2025 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2025 – Main Street Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/18/2025 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2025 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2025 – Main Street Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2025 – Main Street Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2025 – Main Street Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

