Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 74.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $243.59 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $198.27 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.63. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

