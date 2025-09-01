Abrams Bison Investments LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Abrams Bison Investments LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 10.4% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $95,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 42,003.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 631,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 630,053 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,173,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $227.43 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

