Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 24,958.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4%

DHR stock opened at $206.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average of $199.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

