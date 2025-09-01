Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 935.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 461,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $411,701,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,629 shares of company stock valued at $116,131,982. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.9%

NFLX opened at $1,208.25 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.80 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,231.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,118.55. The firm has a market cap of $513.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.