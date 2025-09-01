Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO is First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,077 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.4% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 1.36% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $496,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $233.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day moving average is $223.38. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.76 and a 12-month high of $245.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,081,644. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,191,154 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

