Durable Capital Partners LP Acquires 403,325 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,263,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $235.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

