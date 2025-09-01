Capital Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 501,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.