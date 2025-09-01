Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

EFA opened at $91.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

