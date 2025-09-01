Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $309.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $280.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

