First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $236.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,828 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $597.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
