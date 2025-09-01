Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) vs. Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Head-To-Head Survey

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Sable Offshore”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $7.94 million 16.15 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -0.85 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$629.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Prairie Operating has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prairie Operating and Sable Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sable Offshore 1 0 6 0 2.71

Prairie Operating currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Sable Offshore has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Prairie Operating’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A 21.04% 2.69% Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69%

Risk & Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Sable Offshore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

