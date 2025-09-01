Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $318.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $521.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $320.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

