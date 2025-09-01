Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $943.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $966.42 and a 200 day moving average of $980.51. The firm has a market cap of $418.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.16 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,380. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,147 shares of company stock valued at $10,067,740. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

