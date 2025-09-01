Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Critical Review

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 37.26% 18.74% 11.65% Okeanis Eco Tankers 19.52% 15.81% 6.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hafnia and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 1 3.50 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 2 1 3.33

Dividends

Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Hafnia.

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Hafnia pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 134.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $2.35 billion 1.32 $774.03 million $0.85 7.22 Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million 2.26 $108.86 million $2.09 13.20

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hafnia has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hafnia beats Okeanis Eco Tankers on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.