Liberty Financial Group (ASX:LFG) Insider Buys A$169,812.00 in Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider Peeyush Gupta acquired 38,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of A$169,812.00.

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,220.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 337.0%. Liberty Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

About Liberty Financial Group

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

