ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 148.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shot up 148.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). 88,450,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average session volume of 6,519,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 148.4%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.65. The stock has a market cap of £24.15 million, a P/E ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
