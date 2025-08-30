Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 44,675 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Parker-Hannifin worth $514,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $11,148,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $759.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $773.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.