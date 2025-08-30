Centric Wealth Management Sells 10 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,117.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,163 shares of company stock valued at $151,917,174 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

