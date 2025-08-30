Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $229,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $10,612,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after acquiring an additional 246,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $309.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $280.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.16 and a 200 day moving average of $381.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

