Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,311 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $309,192,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $167,532,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

UBER opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.