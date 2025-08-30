Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,454,963,000 after purchasing an additional 504,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5%

MCD stock opened at $313.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

