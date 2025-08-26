Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a 22.7% increase from Regis Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.79.

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

