Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 235.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 31st.
Lion Selection Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 142.02 and a quick ratio of 181.11.
Lion Selection Group Company Profile
