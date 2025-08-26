Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 235.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 31st.

Lion Selection Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 142.02 and a quick ratio of 181.11.

Lion Selection Group Company Profile

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

