Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 111,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.7750 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

