Needham & Company LLC Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $60.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMTC. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

SMTC opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Semtech by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Semtech by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Semtech by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Semtech by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 33,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

