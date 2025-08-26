Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2%

OSK stock opened at $142.4780 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.