Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,137.6240 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,089.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $993.53. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

