Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 30.0% increase from Praemium’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Praemium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $398.89 million, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Praemium alerts:

About Praemium

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisors and wealth management solutions by seamless digital platform experience in Australia and internationally. The company offers technology solutions, such as reporting, online business management, digital engagement, tax and corporate actions, and investment governance.

Receive News & Ratings for Praemium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praemium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.