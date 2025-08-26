Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 30.0% increase from Praemium’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Praemium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $398.89 million, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.
About Praemium
