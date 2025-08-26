Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of KB Home $KBH

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 64.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 1.5%

KBH opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

