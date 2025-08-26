Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,081,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In other Primo Brands news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek purchased 8,285 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $199,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 586,349 shares in the company, valued at $14,142,737.88. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Cramer purchased 4,000 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,762 shares in the company, valued at $312,158.52. This trade represents a 45.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $595,770 in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $24.8090 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

