Alfabs Australia Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:AAL)

Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 374.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.
Alfabs Australia Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07.
About Alfabs Australia
