London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 329.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 66.7% increase from London City Equities’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
London City Equities Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4,200.95 and a beta of 0.07.
London City Equities Company Profile
