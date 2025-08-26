London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 329.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 66.7% increase from London City Equities’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4,200.95 and a beta of 0.07.

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

