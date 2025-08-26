Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $31.7360 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 367.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

