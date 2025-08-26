Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at about $24,511,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $841,630. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $115.5450 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. ESAB Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.15 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.