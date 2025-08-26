Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. Wall Street Zen raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.63 per share, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,090.09. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of STC stock opened at $73.1950 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

