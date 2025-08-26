Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $219.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $138.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC
Generac Stock Down 0.7%
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Generac
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,053,000 after acquiring an additional 137,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,338,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,804,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 914,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Generac
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.