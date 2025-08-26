Navitas Semiconductor’s (NVTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVTS. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CJS Securities downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.02.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 2,955,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,535,914.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,920,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,137,750.51. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ranbir Singh bought 18,645,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $163,894,850.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,894,850.37. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,150,721 shares of company stock valued at $80,748,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.