Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,695,000 after buying an additional 1,139,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,390,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after acquiring an additional 689,846 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 42.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,152,000 after acquiring an additional 955,818 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,600,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,746,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

AESI stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 714.29%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.